One person injured as envelope explodes at IMF office in Paris

One person has suffered minor facial injuries in an apparent letter bomb attack at the International Monetary Fund (IMF) offices in Paris, police sources have said.

There was a small explosion from what is thought to be a homemade device when an envelope sent in the post was opened.

Police say there have been telephone threats but it has not been made clear whether they were linked to the incident.

Armed officers arrived on the scene shortly afterwards and the Paris police department said the operation was ongoing.