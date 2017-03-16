Pregnant teenage model dies during railway photoshoot in Texas

Fredzania Thompson pictured shortly on the railway tracks shortly before the incident. Credit: Facebook/Psalms Funeral Home

An aspiring teenager model was killed on railway tracks in Texas last Friday after being hit by a train during a photoshoot. Fredzania Thompson, 19, was posing for photos on a set of train tracks un Navasota, when she stepped back to avoid one train and was hit by another coming in the opposition direction, according to witnesses. The teen, who is said to have been pregnant, had excelled at athletics but always had ambitions to become a model, her mother told a local newspaper. "She was more interested in modeling," her mother Hakamie Stevenson, said. "That's definitely what she wanted to do."

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Fredzania's family have shared a photo of her smiling on the tracks shortly before she died The photos, taken by a friend, were for a portfolio to help the teenager's pursuit of a modelling career. Fredzania's fiance Earl Chatman, 25, told The Eagle newspaper, she has recently told him she was expecting their first child together. "She said, 'You're going to be a dad again,'" he said.

Fredzania pictured with her fiance Earl Chatman. Credit: Gofundme