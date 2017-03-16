Queen to give Royal Assent to Article 50 Bill

The Queen will sign the Article 50 Bill into law on Thursday, clearing the way for Theresa May to formally start Britain's divorce from the European Union.

The European Union (Notification of Withdrawal) Bill was passed by MPs and peers on Monday with Royal Assent expected at 11am GMT.

It will then be open to the prime minister to notify Brussels that the UK is leaving the EU, starting the two-year countdown to Brexit.

Mrs May promised on Tuesday to come to the Commons later this month to announce when she had triggered Article 50, the legal mechanism for withdrawal.

She revealed in October that it would be done by the end of March.