'Three-parent babies' given go-ahead at Newcastle clinic

The treatment is designed to combat inherited diseases. Credit: PA

A Newcastle clinic has been granted the first licence to carry out controversial "three-parent baby" treatment. The licence to carry out mitochondrial replacement therapy - designed to combat inherited diseases - has been granted by fertility regulator the Human Fertilisation and Embryology Authority. An unnamed woman is to undergo mitochondrial replacement therapy treatment at the Newcastle Fertility at Life clinic. An HFEA spokesman said: "The treatment for this patient, whose details I cannot discuss, has been given the go ahead." An initial £8 million will be made available by the NHS to fund the treatment over the next five years, NHS England has previously announced.

A number of women are already lined up for the treatment. Credit: PA

What is a "three-parent baby"?

The aim of creating "three-parent babies" is to replace abnormal genes in the energy-producing mitochondria in the body's cells. Children inherit all their mitochondria from their mothers. Mitochondria have their own DNA, called mitochondrial DNA (mtDNA), which is distinct from the genetic material within the cell nucleus which houses the vast majority of an individual's genes. MtDNA only makes up around 0.1% of a persons DNA, but when it goes wrong it can prevent mitochondria working properly and the results can be catastrophic, leading to a wide range of potentially fatal conditions affecting vital organs, muscles, vision, growth and mental ability. Mitochondrial Disease affects each person differently according to how many cells in the body are affected. Some people can be carriers of faulty mtDNA but not experience ill-effects themselves. MRT involves removing faulty mitochondria and substituting healthy versions from a donor and was made legal in Britain in 2015. Babies born after MRT would effectively have three genetic parents. Their DNA would come from their mother and father, as well as a tiny proportion from an egg-donor. MRT is carried out by transferring the genetic material that effectively encodes a baby's identity to the donor egg whose own nuclear DNA has been removed. Two different techniques can be carried out for MRT, either before or after fertilisation. The end result is the same - an embryo containing healthy mitochondria from the donor and nuclear DNA from the baby's mother and father.

Mitochondrial Disease can lead to a wide range of potentially fatal conditions affecting vital organs, muscles, vision, growth and mental ability. Credit: PA

What are the benefits of MRT?

As well as producing babies who have not inherited Mitochondrial Diseases, in theory mitochondrial replacement can also protect future generations. Supporters back the procedure saying it allows women with a particular type of genetic disease to have children who are related to them.

Have "three-parent babies" ever been born?

Yes. Earlier last year the world's first "three-parent baby" was born to Jordanian parents, treated by a US-based team in Mexico.

Dr John Zang holds the world's first 'three-parent baby'. Credit: New Scientist.

The baby's mother carries genes for Leigh syndrome, a disorder that affects the developing nervous system, and was responsible for the deaths of her first two children.

Are there any objections?