- ITV Report
Tories fined £70,000 for 'inaccurate' reporting of election campaign spending
The Conservatives have been fined a total of £70,000 after an investigation into gaps in the party's campaign spending accounts.
The Electoral Commission said it had found "significant failures" by the party in accurate reporting of how much it spent on campaigning for three by-elections in 2014 and at the 2015 general election.
Investigators found that the party has listed spending which should have counted towards individual candidates' budget - which, it concluded, gave them a "realistic prospect" of "financial advantage" over opponents.
One matter has also been referred to the Metropolitan Police for further investigation.
The investigation found:
- £104,765 of payments were missing from the 2015 general election spending return
- Up to £118,124 was either not reported or was inaccurately reported
- 81 payments to the value of £52,924 were missing the required invoices or receipts
- Records explaining the amounts invoiced to candidates were not maintained
The Commission also accused the party of "unreasonable uncooperative conduct", which it said had delayed the release of information vital to the investigation.
It is the third fine imposed on one of the biggest political parties for inaccurate reporting of campaign expenses.
Chairman of the Commission, Sir John Holmes, has now called for more powers to punish political parties who break the rules, to stop them seeing fines as just a "cost of doing business".
It comes after the Crown Prosecution Service revealed it had received files from at least 12 police forces relating to general election expenses in 2015.
The investigation was opened in February last year after concerns were initially raised by Channel 4 News that the Tories' spending reports may be incomplete.
Officials found that party treasurer Simon Day, who left the post in April last year, had committed three breaches of the Political Parties, Elections and Referendums Act 2000 (PPERA).
The matter referred to police revolves around Mr Day's obligation to sign a declaration that, to "the best of his knowledge and belief", the return was complete and accurate.
"The investigation established that the party’s general election return was neither complete nor correct, and the evidence gathered during the course of the investigation has given the Commission reason to suspect that an offence may have been committed," the Commission said.
"It will be a matter for the police as to what steps they take following the Commission’s referral."
The party has until April 13 to pay the fine.