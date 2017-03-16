Tories fined £70,000 for 'inaccurate' reporting of election campaign spending

The Conservatives have been fined a total of £70,000 after an investigation into gaps in the party's campaign spending accounts.

The Electoral Commission said it had found "significant failures" by the party in accurate reporting of how much it spent on campaigning for three by-elections in 2014 and at the 2015 general election.

Investigators found that the party has listed spending which should have counted towards individual candidates' budget - which, it concluded, gave them a "realistic prospect" of "financial advantage" over opponents.

One matter has also been referred to the Metropolitan Police for further investigation.