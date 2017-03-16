Toyota to plough £240m into UK car plant - but calls for continued free access to EU market

Car giant Toyota has announced plans to invest £240 million in one of its key UK sites - but called for continued tariff- and barrier-free trading with Europe.

The Japanese-based firm said the money will be ploughed into the unit in Burnaston, Derbyshire, to upgrade equipment, technologies and systems.

Dr Johan van Zyl, president and chief executive of Toyota Motor Europe, welcomed the news as a "sign of confidence" in both employees and suppliers.

But he warned that the fallout from Brexit could still threaten it in future, after Prime Minister Theresa May confirmed Britain would leave the EU's free trade area.

"Continued tariff- and barrier-free market access between the UK and Europe that is predictable and uncomplicated will be vital for future success," he said.

The government has faced increasing pressure to secure tariff-free access to the EU's single market for car manufacturers following Brexit.

Mrs May has already given special assurances to rival Japanese car firm Nissan.

The investment from Toyota will be backed by up to £21.3m of government cash designed to boost skills and training, as well as research and development.

Business and Energy Secretary Greg Clark said the news was promising for the future of British carmaking.