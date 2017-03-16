- ITV Report
Turkey threatens to end EU migrant deal over ban on ministers campaigning
Turkey has threatened to end its migrant deal with the European Union amid tensions with neighbouring European nations who have been reluctant to allow campaigning Turkish ministers to hold rallies in their countries.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said the EU could "forget about" the deal after two of his ministers were blocked from addressing Turkish citizens in Rotterdam last week.
Under the terms of the migrant deal it was agreed that Ankara would readmit migrants that crossed illegally into Europe through Greece via Turkey in exchange for the EU granting Turkish citizens the right to travel to many European countries visa-free.
Erdogan accused the EU of not sticking to its travel promise relating to his country's citizens and issued his threat on Thursday after one of his ministers was escorted out of Holland and another was denied permission to land last week.
He said: "You bar my minister from entering the Netherlands ... and then you expect us to grant access (to migrants)? There can be no such thing."
Officials in Greece, the country most affected by the deal, have not yet reacted to Erdogan's comments but did respond to a similar threat by Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu by stating it was unclear whether Turkey was really proposing to end the deal.