Turkey threatens to end EU migrant deal over ban on ministers campaigning

Turkey has threatened to end its migrant deal with the European Union amid tensions with neighbouring European nations who have been reluctant to allow campaigning Turkish ministers to hold rallies in their countries.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said the EU could "forget about" the deal after two of his ministers were blocked from addressing Turkish citizens in Rotterdam last week.

Under the terms of the migrant deal it was agreed that Ankara would readmit migrants that crossed illegally into Europe through Greece via Turkey in exchange for the EU granting Turkish citizens the right to travel to many European countries visa-free.