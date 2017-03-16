Weather: Cloudy for many today with some rain in the north

Today: It'll be a murky start across the south with some mist and fog. This will gradually clear through the morning, but it'll stay mostly cloudy. Further north, it'll be a wet and breezy start with sunshine and wintry showers later.

Tonight: Outbreaks of rain moving across the south this evening, with clearer skies developing through the night. Wintry showers continuing across the north, with a patchy frost and risk of ice.

Friday: After a mostly dry start on Friday, winds will strengthen and outbreaks of rain will sweep in from the west, affecting most parts by then end of the day,.

Outlook for Saturday to Monday: Unsettled weather will continue, with bands of rain pushing in from the west. There'll be strong winds at times with gales in places, and some brief drier and brighter interludes.