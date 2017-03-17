After 32 years, grandfather released from jail after prosecutors admit errors in his trial for murder

A 62-year-old man has been freed after spending more than half his life in prison for a murder he always denied committing.

Andrew Wilson was released from Los Angeles County Men's Central Jail after prosecutors admitted he did not get a fair trial 32 years ago.

"This is unbelievable. This is unbelievable," he said as he left the prison, to be greeted by cheers and applause from the university law students who managed to secure his freedom.

He has fought to clear his name since first being arrested in 1984 over the murder of 21-year-old Christopher Hanson, who was stabbed to death in LA.

Speaking before the hearing, his lawyer Paula Mitchell said numerous due-process violations had been exposed which showed he did not receive a fair trial.

There was a delay of several weeks after Mr Hanson's death before police began canvassing for suspects, with his girlfriend Saladena Bishop - who was 17 at the time - their only eyewitness.

Prosecutors at the time also suppressed evidence that she had previously filed a false police report accusing another man of rape, according to court papers filed by Ms Mitchell.

Superior Court Judge Laura Priver ordered him to be freed based on that evidence.

But Mr Wilson said he held on bitterness towards the prosecutors who got him locked away, saying it would be "a waste of time".