- ITV Report
-
After 32 years, grandfather released from jail after prosecutors admit errors in his trial for murder
A 62-year-old man has been freed after spending more than half his life in prison for a murder he always denied committing.
Andrew Wilson was released from Los Angeles County Men's Central Jail after prosecutors admitted he did not get a fair trial 32 years ago.
"This is unbelievable. This is unbelievable," he said as he left the prison, to be greeted by cheers and applause from the university law students who managed to secure his freedom.
He has fought to clear his name since first being arrested in 1984 over the murder of 21-year-old Christopher Hanson, who was stabbed to death in LA.
Speaking before the hearing, his lawyer Paula Mitchell said numerous due-process violations had been exposed which showed he did not receive a fair trial.
There was a delay of several weeks after Mr Hanson's death before police began canvassing for suspects, with his girlfriend Saladena Bishop - who was 17 at the time - their only eyewitness.
Prosecutors at the time also suppressed evidence that she had previously filed a false police report accusing another man of rape, according to court papers filed by Ms Mitchell.
Superior Court Judge Laura Priver ordered him to be freed based on that evidence.
But Mr Wilson said he held on bitterness towards the prosecutors who got him locked away, saying it would be "a waste of time".
"I'm past it. I just want to go get something to eat right now and love my family," he said.
"It's been a nightmare but I survived and got to the end of the road."
It was largely thanks to the work of the Loyola Law School's Project for the Innocent that he was freed, after they highlighted a number of due-process violations in Mr Wilson's treatment.
His family has also always supported him - and his sister, daughter and 15-year-old granddaughter were at the County Jail to greet him as he left.
His sister, Gwen Wilson, 49, of Inglewood, California, said: "It's been a long 32 years and I'm glad that it's over ... I stayed hopeful all the way."
She was 14 when her brother was sent to prison.
"It was scary because it is my brother and he would never come back; that's what I thought in the moment," she said.
He is now planning a trip to see his 96-year-old mother, Margie Davis, in St Louis - who he said was his fiercest advocate.
"My mother was the backbone," he said. "She was a 96-year-old pit bull."
Another hearing has been set for May 3 to determine whether he is factually innocent. If he is found to be so, he could be entitled to compensation.