Syria 'airstrike on village mosque kills 42'

Forty-two people have been killed and many more injured in an airstrike on a mosque in a rebel-held village of northern Syria, the Syrian Observatory for human rights has said.

The attack on Thursday is said to have taken place in Jeeneh, near the province of Idlib in western Aleppo, a day after the sixth anniversary of the start of the country's civil war.

The area is home to hundreds of thousands of Syrians displaced by fighting.

Meanwhile, the Syrian Civil Defence, volunteer paramedics known as the White Helmets, said three civilians were killed in an early morning airstrike on the village of Sheikh Ali in the Aleppo countryside.