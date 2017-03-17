At least 42 killed in military attack on migrant boat off coast of Yemen

At least forty-two people have been killed following a military attack on a boat carrying refugees off the Yemeni coast.

According to an official at the U.N.'s migration agency "conflicting messages" from survivors suggested the attack came either from a military vessel or an attack helicopter.

Mohammed Abdiker, emergencies director at the International Organization for Migration in Geneva, said the attack was "totally unacceptable" and questioned why there had been no effort to check who was on board the boat before it was fired upon.

UN refugee agency UNHCR said it was "deeply distressed" by news of the attack off the coast of Hudaydah.