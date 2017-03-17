Baby helps reunite couple with wedding ring they gave up hope of ever finding

A baby has helped reunite a married couple with a wedding ring they had given up hope of ever finding.

Andy Freeman, 33, and his 28-year-old wife Steph had turned their Norwich home upside down after Mr Freeman's wedding band went missing last year, but they did not find it.

They sold their sofa to Norfolk woman Cloey Jordan, 24, in December 2016 via a Facebook group.

Months later, Ms Jordan was amazed when her seven-month-old son Kaleb flung his dummy across the room and upon retrieving it, she found the ring down the side of the sofa.