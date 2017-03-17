Arrest at Birmingham bank after reports of 'armed man' inside branch of NatWest

A man has been arrested by armed officers at a branch of NatWest in Birmingham following reports of an "armed siege" in the building.

Officers sealed off a branch of the NatWest in Northfield, Birmingham, after reports that an armed man was inside, West Midlands Police said.

A West Midlands Police spokesman said: "Police received an emergency call at 11.45am reporting a man with a firearm inside NatWest bank in Bristol Road South, Northfield."

Response and armed officers contained the building. Police negotiators were dispatched to the branch before the suspect was detained at around 1pm, West Midlands Police said.

There were no reports of any injuries in the incident.

Samantha Lacey, 32, from Northfield, said she arrived at the bank to make a deposit but found "the bank door was shut".

"There were about six people outside. When I asked what happened they said a man walked in pulled a gun out and told all customers to get out," she said.

"That was at 11.40. I believe it took the police 15 minutes to respond."