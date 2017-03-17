Boot, wheelbarrow and thimble Monopoly pieces to be replaced

The boot, the wheelbarrow and the thimble Monopoly pieces are being replaced in the latest version of the game.

More than 4.3 million voters from 146 countries weighed in on which tokens they wanted to see in future versions of the property-acquisition game.

The pieces will be replaced with a Tyrannosaurus rex, a penguin and a rubber duck.

Jonathan Berkowitz, Hasbro's senior vice president of marketing, grew up playing the game with his family.

"While I'm sad to see the iconic thimble, boot, and wheelbarrow tokens go, it will be fun to have some new, fan-sourced tokens in the mix," he said.

"Personally, I've always especially liked the boot token, but I'm excited to move onto the T rex."

There were 64 contenders, including a winking emoji, a hashtag, a clunky 1980s-style cellphone and a pair of bunny slippers.