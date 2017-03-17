Charity shop accidentally sells electrician's expensive tools for £1 when he nips outside

An electrician who volunteered his services to a charity shop as a favour had his toolbox of expensive equipment accidentally sold for £1 when he popped outside.

Andrew Bickel, 39, was fixing a faulty light switch at a cat protection charity in Cardiff for free and left his tools on a bookcase as he nipped out to his van to get some equipment.

When he returned his tools were gone and a customer told him a man had bought them for £1 after telling the woman behind the till he had pulled them out of the bargain bin, Wales Online reported.

"Inside the toolbox there were professional screwdrivers worth £50-60, my pliers, cutters and testers worth about £200," Mr Bickel said.

“I think he will have known how much they are worth!"