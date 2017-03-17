- ITV Report
-
Cheltenham Festival: Four days of racing in pictures
Cheltenham Festival has enjoyed another successful year of racing.
Thousands of spectators now await Friday's Gold Cup event, the climax of four days of races.
ITV News takes a look back at some of the week's best and most colourful photos.
Get the latest from all of the races here.
- The races
Cheltenham Festival is divided up into four days of racing: Champion Day; Ladies Day; St Patrick's Day and Gold Cup Day.
- Ladies Day
Ladies Day, which took place on the second day of racing, saw hundreds of glamorous women dressed up in their finest attire.
- Celebrities out in numbers
As ever, there were plenty of celebrities to see in the south west to enjoy the races.