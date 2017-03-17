Advertisement

Cheltenham Festival: Four days of racing in pictures

Cheltenham Festival enjoyed good weather this year Credit: PA

Cheltenham Festival has enjoyed another successful year of racing.

Thousands of spectators now await Friday's Gold Cup event, the climax of four days of races.

ITV News takes a look back at some of the week's best and most colourful photos.

  • The races

Cheltenham Festival is divided up into four days of racing: Champion Day; Ladies Day; St Patrick's Day and Gold Cup Day.

Prize money at Cheltenham is second only to the Grand National Credit: PA
Thousands turned out for the festival this year Credit: PA
Jockey Davy Russell and Presenting Percy celebrate winning Credit: PA
Let's Dance ridden by jockey Ruby Walsh Credit: PA
  • Ladies Day

Ladies Day, which took place on the second day of racing, saw hundreds of glamorous women dressed up in their finest attire.

  • Celebrities out in numbers

As ever, there were plenty of celebrities to see in the south west to enjoy the races.

The Duchess of Cornwall enjoying the races Credit: PA
Zara Tindall (second left) and Mike Tindall pose for a photo Credit: PA
Racing commentator John McCririck sporting a hat Credit: PA
Princess Anne keeps an eye on the races Credit: PA
Jockey Ruby Walsh on the podium with Ian Wright Credit: PA
Former Countdown star Carol Vorderman takes a selfie Credit: PA
Golf's Lee Westwood takes a photo Credit: PA