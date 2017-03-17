Duke and Duchess of Cambridge in Paris visit

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will make their first public appearance on Friday since William faced a media backlash following his "lads only" skiing break.

William and Kate will honour the Irish Guards on St Patrick's Day in London before travelling to France for a two-day visit.

The royal couple are embarking on a two day visit across the English Channel as the government deploys them as diplomatic “soft power” at about the same time as Theresa May triggers the UK’s divorce from the EU.

On Saturday, the couple will attend the Six Nations rugby match between Wales and France at the Stade de France - William's first event as patron of the Welsh Rugby Union.