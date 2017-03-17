- ITV Report
Duke and Duchess of Cambridge in Paris visit
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will make their first public appearance on Friday since William faced a media backlash following his "lads only" skiing break.
William and Kate will honour the Irish Guards on St Patrick's Day in London before travelling to France for a two-day visit.
The royal couple are embarking on a two day visit across the English Channel as the government deploys them as diplomatic “soft power” at about the same time as Theresa May triggers the UK’s divorce from the EU.
On Saturday, the couple will attend the Six Nations rugby match between Wales and France at the Stade de France - William's first event as patron of the Welsh Rugby Union.
The Cambridges plan to meet those involved in the terrorist attacks at the Bataclan Theatre in Paris as well as the lorry attack in Nice on Bastille Day last year.
They will also be the guests of honour at a reception at the British Embassy called “les Voisins” (“cousins” in English) which celebrates the cultural ties between the UK and France.
William and Kate's trip comes a few days after the Duke was last on the continent enjoying a skiing break with friends in Verbier.
He has been criticised by newspapers who poked fun at his antics on the dance floor and in the DJ booth but also questioned his judgement at missing a major Commonwealth celebration with the Queen for the social event.
The trip to Paris - where William's mother, Diana, Princess of Wales, was killed in a car crash - comes as the Duke prepares to mark the 20th anniversary of her death in August this year.
He is not expected to visit the scene of the crash in the Pont D'Alma tunnel nor commemorate the forthcoming anniversary while in France.