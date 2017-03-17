- ITV Report
-
Duke and Duchess of Cambridge receive warm welcome during Paris visit
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have arrived to a warm Gallic welcome in Paris as they embark on a two-day official Royal visit to France.
Met by President Francois Hollande at the Elysee Palace on Friday the couple appeared to enjoy a friendly encounter with the French leader and were pictured smiling and laughing on the steps of his official residency.
The timing of the visit comes a week before Theresa May triggers Article 50 and starts the divorce from the EU and the trip is the first in a series of European visits the Cambridges and the Prince of Wales will make over the next few months.
Political commentators have suggested William and Kate's visit could be part of a 'soft diplomatic offensive' aimed at warming relations with France ahead of Brexit talks.
During the visit the royal couple will attend various high profile events , including attending a black tie event on Friday night and cheering on the Welsh at the Six Nations rugby match between Wales and France at the Stade de France on Saturday.
The Cambridges also plan to meet those involved in the terrorist attacks at the Bataclan Theatre in Paris as well as the lorry attack in Nice on Bastille Day last year during their trip.