Emergency aid appeal raises almost £18 million in two days to fight famine in Africa

Almost £18 million has been raised in just two days as the world races to avoid a devastating famine in the Middle East and East Africa.

Severe droughts and civil war have left roughly 20 million people on the verge of starvation across the continent, as reported by ITV News's Fighting Famine coverage.

The United Nations has warned the world faces the "largest humanitarian crisis" since 1945, with Somaliland, South Sudan, Yemen and northern Nigeria all in desperate need of aid and assistance.

On Friday, the Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) revealed that £17.6 million in donations had been raised for its East Africa appeal since its launch on Wednesday - £12.6 million of that being from the UK.

UN officials say, however, that more than £3.5 billion is needed by July to help stave off disaster on the continent.