George Osborne: Twitter reacts to former Chancellor's Evening Standard appointment
George Osborne's appointment on Friday as editor of the Evening Standard has been met with surprise and shock on Twitter - and not just in journalism.
News that the former Chancellor (and current MP for Tatton) would be installed into the role was quickly criticised by fellow parliamentarians, as well as various journalists.
Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn was among the first to react, branding the appointment a "joke".
- What the politicians said...
- What the media said...
Journalists were quick to criticise Mr Osborne's apparent lack of previous experience in the world of media.
- What the rest of Twitter said...