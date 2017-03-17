- ITV Report
Government axes YouTube adverts and demands answers from Google over extremist content fears
Government adverts have been pulled from YouTube amid fears they may have appeared alongside extremist and otherwise "inappropriate" videos.
Google bosses have been summoned to Whitehall to explain how the company will ensure such mistakes will not happen in future - and today revealed an immediate review of ad policies had been launched.
In a statement, a Cabinet Office spokeswoman said:
It comes as a number of other organisations, including The Guardian, axed advertising on the video-sharing website after an investigation by the Times found adverts from companies including Channel 4, Argos, the BBC and L'Oréal had appeared next to offensive content.
The videos in question are understood to include American white nationalists, a hate preacher banned from the UK and an extremist Islamist preacher.
The adverts would make the video owners around £6 per 1,000 views, as well as making money for Google.
Google managing director Ronan Harris posted a blog addressing the issue on Friday.
In it, he argued that allowing the content to remain on YouTube was about "freedom of speech and expression" on the internet - "even when that means we don’t agree with the views expressed", he added.
He said a thorough review of ad policy and controls had been launched, and said changes would follow "in the coming weeks" to allow companies and organisations more control over where their adverts appear.