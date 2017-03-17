Advertisement

  1. ITV Report

Government axes YouTube adverts and demands answers from Google over extremist content fears

The government is among several organisations and companies to pull advertising from YouTube Credit: PA

Government adverts have been pulled from YouTube amid fears they may have appeared alongside extremist and otherwise "inappropriate" videos.

Google bosses have been summoned to Whitehall to explain how the company will ensure such mistakes will not happen in future - and today revealed an immediate review of ad policies had been launched.

In a statement, a Cabinet Office spokeswoman said:

Digital advertising is a cost-effective way for the government to engage millions of people in vital campaigns such as military recruitment and blood donation.

Google is responsible for ensuring the high standards applied to government advertising are adhered to and that adverts do not appear alongside inappropriate content.

We have placed a temporary restriction on our YouTube advertising pending reassurances from Google that government messages can be delivered in a safe and appropriate way.

Google has been summoned for discussions at the Cabinet Office to explain how it will deliver the high quality of service government demands on behalf of the taxpayer.

– Spokeswoman, Cabinet Office

It comes as a number of other organisations, including The Guardian, axed advertising on the video-sharing website after an investigation by the Times found adverts from companies including Channel 4, Argos, the BBC and L'Oréal had appeared next to offensive content.

Google has now launched a review of its ad policies Credit: PA

The videos in question are understood to include American white nationalists, a hate preacher banned from the UK and an extremist Islamist preacher.

The adverts would make the video owners around £6 per 1,000 views, as well as making money for Google.

Google managing director Ronan Harris posted a blog addressing the issue on Friday.

In it, he argued that allowing the content to remain on YouTube was about "freedom of speech and expression" on the internet - "even when that means we don’t agree with the views expressed", he added.

At the same time, we recognise the need to have strict policies that define where Google ads should appear.

The intention of these policies is to prohibit ads from appearing on pages or videos with hate speech, gory or offensive content. In the vast majority of cases, our policies work as intended.

However, with millions of sites in our network and 400 hours of video uploaded to YouTube every minute, we recognize that we don't always get it right.

In a very small percentage of cases, ads appear against content that violates our monetization policies. We promptly remove the ads in those instances, but we know we can and must do more.

– Ronan Harris, Google managing director

He said a thorough review of ad policy and controls had been launched, and said changes would follow "in the coming weeks" to allow companies and organisations more control over where their adverts appear.