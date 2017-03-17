Anger as runaway sniffer dog Grizz is shot dead at New Zealand airport after delaying flights

Grizz was a 10-month old Bearded Collie cross Credit: NZ Aviation Security Service

A 10-month-old trainee sniffer dog that escaped its handler at a New Zealand airport has been shot dead by police after it caused flight delays. Grizz, a 10-month old Bearded Collie-German Shorthaired Pointer cross, escaped at around 4:30am on Thursday morning as he was being loaded into a van.

The puppy made his way to a secure area and could not be coaxed back to the public part of the airport, causing delays to 16 domestic and international flights.

Adam Morris @bigmarnmorris Follow Current status: Sitting in a plane in Tauranga that can't take off because a dog is on the Auckland Airport runway.

Grizz, who was six months away from graduating, was on the loose for three-and-a-half hours before police made the decision to shoot him, news.com.au reported.

Auckland Airport @AKL_Airport Follow Unfortunately an Aviation Security dog was shot this morn @akl_airport staff had tried for 3 hours to catch it our thoughts are with handler

Avsec spokesman Mike Richards said off-duty handlers who were called in "tried everything" to catch Grizz before the decision was made to shoot him He was said police staff and the puppy's handlers were "absolutely devastated" by his death.

When he was located he would not let anyone near him and kept sprinting across the runways. We tried everything, food, toys, other dogs, but nothing would work. The area is too vast and too open to try and use mobile fencing. In these difficult circumstances the Airport’s Emergency Operations Centre team decided to have the dog destroyed. – Aviation Security Service spokesman Mike Richards

Animal charities hit out at the decision to destroy the dog rather than first trying to contain him with a tranquiliser gun.

A tranquilliser gun should have been used after efforts to catch the dog failed. If such a gun was not available - which it should - then they could have borrowed one from Auckland Zoo or elsewhere. – Hans Kriek, director of Save Animals from Exploitation

Many social media users also expressed outrage at the decision, with one woman declaring she would boycott the country.

juliette banks @julzbanks Follow Embarrassed to be a kiwi today. Killing a dog so flights can continue Auckland Airport. No excuse! Disgusting #poordog #aucklandairport

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

taylor anderson @detcom20 Follow i am so angry that auckland airport and the police shot grizz dead... he was just a puppy #shameonyou #ripgrizz https://t.co/My3CszeZl0