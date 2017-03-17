- ITV Report
-
Anger as runaway sniffer dog Grizz is shot dead at New Zealand airport after delaying flights
A 10-month-old trainee sniffer dog that escaped its handler at a New Zealand airport has been shot dead by police after it caused flight delays.
Grizz, a 10-month old Bearded Collie-German Shorthaired Pointer cross, escaped at around 4:30am on Thursday morning as he was being loaded into a van.
The puppy made his way to a secure area and could not be coaxed back to the public part of the airport, causing delays to 16 domestic and international flights.
Grizz, who was six months away from graduating, was on the loose for three-and-a-half hours before police made the decision to shoot him, news.com.au reported.
Avsec spokesman Mike Richards said off-duty handlers who were called in "tried everything" to catch Grizz before the decision was made to shoot him
He was said police staff and the puppy's handlers were "absolutely devastated" by his death.
Animal charities hit out at the decision to destroy the dog rather than first trying to contain him with a tranquiliser gun.
Many social media users also expressed outrage at the decision, with one woman declaring she would boycott the country.
However, the son of Grizz's handler described the puppy's death as a "tragic accident."
"He has over 30 years experience with dogs and they are his passion," Nicky Thorburn told TVNZ. "His job is to serve and protect our airport and people are disrespecting him for that."
It costs around £56,000 to train a sniffer dog like Grizz. Avsec said it is investigating what spooked him and whether any lessons can be learned for future training.