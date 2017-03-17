Haddock from North Sea and West of Scotland removed from 'fish to eat' list

Fish and chip fans are being urged to seek alternatives to Haddock from the North Sea and West of Scotland over fears of dwindling numbers.

Along with cod, tuna, salmon and prawns, haddock is a favourite at chip shops across the UK and makes up one of the nation's "big five" seafood species.

But now haddock from three North Sea and West of Scotland fisheries has been removed from the Marine Conservation Society's (MCS) "fish to eat" list.

Distinguished by a black line running along its white side, stock numbers of haddock fell below the recommended level in 2016 and action is now required to increase the number of fish of breeding age, according to the society.

The three fisheries no longer find themselves on the charity's recommended "green" list of fish to eat.