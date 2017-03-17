How will your local school be affected by funding cuts?

Schools are facing a major funding crisis - with secondary schools in line to lose funding equivalent to six teachers' salaries, according to a new report.

The Education Policy Institute claims the average secondary school will lose almost £300,000 each, while primary schools could lose out on more than £70,000.

But a website set up by the National Union of Teachers (NUT), the National Association of Headteachers (NAHT) and education union ATL suggests the cost could be even higher.

The SchoolCuts.org.uk site says it has calculated its figures using the 2015/16 school funding allocations as a baseline, before taking into account per-pupil totals, proposed cuts to the Education Services Grant and a plan to introduce a National Funding Formula.

Figures for 2019/20 were then calculated using Department for Education data.