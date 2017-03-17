- ITV Report
How will your local school be affected by funding cuts?
Schools are facing a major funding crisis - with secondary schools in line to lose funding equivalent to six teachers' salaries, according to a new report.
- Find out how your school might be affected by searching below:
The Education Policy Institute claims the average secondary school will lose almost £300,000 each, while primary schools could lose out on more than £70,000.
But a website set up by the National Union of Teachers (NUT), the National Association of Headteachers (NAHT) and education union ATL suggests the cost could be even higher.
The SchoolCuts.org.uk site says it has calculated its figures using the 2015/16 school funding allocations as a baseline, before taking into account per-pupil totals, proposed cuts to the Education Services Grant and a plan to introduce a National Funding Formula.
Figures for 2019/20 were then calculated using Department for Education data.
The site allows people to search by their town or city, post code or specific school name.
Using the above information, it shows the estimated reduction in the school's annual budget by 2019 in real terms, along with how much this amounts to per pupil and how many teachers' salaries the lost money could pay.
Using school census information from local authorities, people can also research the impact on their wider community.
For example, in Worcestershire, the estimated budget change for 2019 is put at more than £27 million.
Concerned parents can then search for their local school.
One high school in the county, South Bromsgrove High School, is estimated to lose £386,358 by 2019.
That's the equivalent of £390 per pupil - or nine teachers' salaries.
Meanwhile, at Beech Hill School in Halifax, the loss is put at £305,459.
That's £616 per pupil, or a loss of 10 teachers.
That makes up what the website says is almost £12.5m of cuts at Calderdale Borough Council.