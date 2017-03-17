Manslaughter probe into death of woman killed in speedboat accident

The death of a young woman who died in a speedboat accident while on a first date is being investigated as a possible manslaughter.

Charlotte Brown died in December 2015 after she and her 29-year-old date were thrown into the River Thames near Wandsworth Bridge.

The 24-year-old met her date on an online app and after dining at the Shard in London she went with the man on a speedboat trip on the Thames.

Shouts were heard coming from the river at around 11.45pm.

Emergency services rushed to the scene and pulled the pair from the water but, while her date survived, Charlotte, known as Charli, was pronounced dead in hospital.

Police have now confirmed they are investigating whether there could be a basis for a manslaughter charge or other criminal offence.

Charli, from Welling, south east London, was described as a "fun-loving" woman by her family.

A Met Police spokesman said: "The police investigation into the death of Charlotte Brown remains ongoing and the Metropolitan Police Service continue to liaise with Charlotte's family as to developments.

"Following the submission of a file to the Crown Prosecution Service advice was provided to the MPS and detectives are now investigating offences including manslaughter.

"Due to the nature of the offences being looked at, Detectives from the Homicide and Major Crime Command are now investigating."