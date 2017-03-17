Mother who covered up baby death for 11 years jailed for 21 months

A mother who covered up the death of her baby son for 11 years until he was found in a garden shed has been jailed for 21 months.

Victoria Gayle, 32, pleaded guilty to preventing a lawful burial of her son Kyzer, who was estimated to have been around 13 or 14 months old when he died.

The baby was last seen in 2004 and his malnourished remains were found in a garden shed in May 2016.

Despite two post mortems and the long-term deterioration of her son Kyzer's remains, the cause of his death is "unascertained".

His body was found at the North London home of Gayle's mother and step-father, but they knew nothing about the death.

The judge noted that Gayle's only explanation of what had happened to Kyzer was that she had simply "discovered your little son dead in his cot".

There was no reaction from Gayle as she stood in the dock at Kingston Crown Court.

Judge Susan Tapping told Gayle: "Your little boy was denied a decent burial.

"A web of lies began in 2014 and went on to every authority that tried to find out what had happened to him.

"The full truth of his sad and short life will never be known."