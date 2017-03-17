Netflix gives thumbs down to star ratings

Netflix is scrapping its star ratings and introducing a "thumbs up, thumbs down" system.

The streaming service said users will no longer be able to rate films and TV shows between one and five stars when it introduces the new system in April.

The new "thumbs up, thumbs down" system has a similar appearance to the "like" feature on Facebook.

Todd Yellin, Netflix's vice president of product, said tests had shown ratings went up by 200% by using the "thumbs up, thumbs down" method.