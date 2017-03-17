Paramedic mother-of-five killed by man who stole ambulance and ran her over

A paramedic mother-of-five has been killed after she was run over by her own ambulance after it was stolen.

Yadira Arroyo, 44, was responding to a call with a colleague in the Bronx, New York, on Thursday night when they realised a man was riding on the ambulance's bumper.

She got out to see what was happening and the man went around the other side and got into the driver's side of the ambulance.

The man then put the ambulance in reverse, hitting Ms Arroyo and catching her beneath the wheels, according to fire officials.