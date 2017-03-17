'Pressure and distress' of court case is punishment enough for man who admitted raping 12-year-old, judge rules

A man who admitting to the statutory rape of a 12-year-old girl, claiming he thought she was of legal age, has walked free from court.

Daniel Cieslak, 21, of Leith in Edinburgh, reportedly burst into tears when police revealed the girl's age.

The engineering student had sex with the young girl at a party in July 2015, after meeting her in a taxi queue in Edinburgh city centre.

Passing sentence at the High Court in Glasgow, Lady Scott said there were "exceptional circumstances" in the case as she handed down an absolute discharge, meaning he escaped any further punishment.

She said the 12-year-old girl was an "active participant" in the sexual activity, and said there had been no suggestion of "predatory conduct" or grooming.

She said a number of witnesses, as well as Cieslak, had believed the girl was 16, and said that having seen CCTV, "an assessment by appearance that the victim was over 16 years of age would be a reasonable one."

She told him: