- ITV Report
-
'Pressure and distress' of court case is punishment enough for man who admitted raping 12-year-old, judge rules
A man who admitting to the statutory rape of a 12-year-old girl, claiming he thought she was of legal age, has walked free from court.
Daniel Cieslak, 21, of Leith in Edinburgh, reportedly burst into tears when police revealed the girl's age.
The engineering student had sex with the young girl at a party in July 2015, after meeting her in a taxi queue in Edinburgh city centre.
Passing sentence at the High Court in Glasgow, Lady Scott said there were "exceptional circumstances" in the case as she handed down an absolute discharge, meaning he escaped any further punishment.
She said the 12-year-old girl was an "active participant" in the sexual activity, and said there had been no suggestion of "predatory conduct" or grooming.
She said a number of witnesses, as well as Cieslak, had believed the girl was 16, and said that having seen CCTV, "an assessment by appearance that the victim was over 16 years of age would be a reasonable one."
She told him:
Cieslak will also not be added to the sex offenders register.
On the night in question, the girl had been out in the city centre on the night of July 31, 2015, with her 13-year-old friend.
Prosecutor Kath Harper said the girls had even spoken to police officers at one point, helping them as they searched for another missing girl - but despite the late hour, they did not suspect how young they were and so took no details.
At around 4am, they met Cieslak and his friend in a taxi queue, and went to a flat in Gorgie where the pair had sex.
Several days later, the girl confided in her sister that she was "extremely worried" she might be pregnant, and had become "distressed".
She went to a GP, who encouraged her to speak to police. It was her sister who reported the incident.
Cieslak later admitted sexual activity with the girl but denied it was rape.
"When it became clear police were suggesting she was younger, he asked them what age she was," Ms Harper said.
"When told she was 12 years old, he started to cry and held his head in his hands."
His lawyer David Nicolson said Cielsak "genuinely believed" the girl was years older.