Royals deployed in 'soft diplomatic offensive' to warm relations with France
In France right now, they're focused on a big political event: the presidential election next month in which the far right leader Marine Le Pen could make it into the final round.
But as usual, they are keeping an eye on what their cousins are up to on the other side of the English Channel.
Firstly, on Brexit - a decision they still cannot comprehend.
And secondly, on our Royal Family.
This country is a republic, of course, but they have a fascination with the most well-known royal family: the Windsors.
And so they will welcome the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge to Paris today with a visit to the Presidential Palace and a reception to mark the close ties between Britain and France.
Prince William and Kate - as Prince Charles and Camilla will later this month - are being deployed by the Foreign Office to a number of EU countries.
No, they won't be talking about Brexit.
Nor does their office agree with accusations they're being used as pawns ahead of the tough negotiations with Brussels.
But most diplomats here - and those around the royal couple - will admit they're here to warm relations with France.
It just so happens that the warming is happening a week before Theresa May triggers Article 50 and starts the divorce from the EU.
You could say they are being deployed by the Foreign Office in a 'soft diplomatic offensive' before the Brexit talks begin.
So at an event later called 'Les Voisins' ('neighbours' in English), William and Kate will host members of Paris high society, culture and sport.
And their will meet many Parisiens tomorrow before the Six Nations Rugby match between France and Wales at the Stade de France.
What they will not do is visit the site of the car crash which killed the Prince's mother, Diana.
When I visited the spot yesterday, there are still many pictures of Diana in situ, along with photos of a young William. People were still taking photos and selfies there.
But the Prince himself has never been, and does not plan to go on this visit.
He is giving a speech at the British Embassy tonight so it's possible he may speak about what Paris means to him.
He might also chose to reference the stories written about him this week in which he's been criticised in some tabloids for having a 'lads' weekend' in the Swiss resort of Verbier.
Not to mention the mobile phone footage of him dancing in a club with his hands in the air.
It's probably a safe bet that the reception in Paris tonight will be a much more restrained affair.