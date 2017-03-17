Royals deployed in 'soft diplomatic offensive' to warm relations with France

In France right now, they're focused on a big political event: the presidential election next month in which the far right leader Marine Le Pen could make it into the final round.

But as usual, they are keeping an eye on what their cousins are up to on the other side of the English Channel.

Firstly, on Brexit - a decision they still cannot comprehend.

And secondly, on our Royal Family.

This country is a republic, of course, but they have a fascination with the most well-known royal family: the Windsors.

And so they will welcome the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge to Paris today with a visit to the Presidential Palace and a reception to mark the close ties between Britain and France.

Prince William and Kate - as Prince Charles and Camilla will later this month - are being deployed by the Foreign Office to a number of EU countries.