Royals do Brexit: Prince William says UK-France partnership 'will continue'

You might remember the controversy which erupted during the tense EU referendum campaign when The Sun claimed that 'The Queen Backs Brexit'.

It was alleged Her Majesty had said some uncomplimentary things about the EU during a lunch - which was attended by the former Cabinet Minister Michael Gove and the former Deputy Prime Minister Nick Clegg.

Buckingham Palace was appalled. And fired off a complaint to the Independent Press Standards Organisation.

IPSO later ruled the headline was 'significantly misleading'.

Since then, you can understand why all the royals have given the issue of Brexit a very wide berth.

That is, until tonight.

Here in Paris, Prince William has just addressed the UK's departure from the EU in a speech at the British Embassy.

He said: "Our two nations continually inspire one another to become better: more creative, more prosperous, more innovative. This partnership will continue despite Britain's recent decision to leave the European Union.

"The depth of our friendship and the breadth of our cooperation will not change."