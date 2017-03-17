Secondary schools 'could lose funding equivalent to six teachers'

Secondary schools could lose the equivalent of six teachers as a result of severe funding cuts, it has been suggested.

The average secondary in England is facing losses of almost £300,000, while primaries will lose out on tens of thousands of pounds, according to a new report by the Education Policy Institute (EPI).

It warns that growing financial pressures will mean that all state schools across the country are likely to see real terms cuts to per pupil funding in the next few years, with half of primaries and secondaries facing reductions of between 6% and 11% by 2019/20.

The average primary school will see a real terms drop in funding of £74,000 between 2016/17 and 2019/20, while the average secondary is set to lose out on £91,000.

These drops equate to the loss of two teachers for a primary school and six teachers for a secondary, it calculates.