Southern Rail workers to stage 24-hour strike in April
Workers on Southern Railway are to stage a fresh 24-hour strike on April 4 in the row over staffing and the role of conductors, the RMT union said.
The union said it would reconsider action if Southern agreed to "firm date for talks over the future role of the guard."
A series of strikes on Southern over the past year has left passengers enduring long delays and cancellations.
Earlier this week tens of thousands of commuters struggled to get to and from work as three rail companies went on strike.
The announcement was made as members of the drivers' union Aslef started voting on a deal aimed at resolving their dispute over driver-only trains.