Southern Rail workers to stage 24-hour strike in April

Southern Railway staff are to strike on April 4 Credit: PA

Workers on Southern Railway are to stage a fresh 24-hour strike on April 4 in the row over staffing and the role of conductors, the RMT union said.

The union said it would reconsider action if Southern agreed to "firm date for talks over the future role of the guard."

RMT members on Southern Rail have been fighting for safety and access for nearly a year now and it is disgraceful that we have continued to be carved out of the talks process.

That is a kick in the teeth for our members. This dispute needs to be pushed forwards and RMT would be prepared to reconsider our action if we get a commitment to a firm date for genuine and meaningful talks.

– Mick Cash, RMT General Secretary,

A series of strikes on Southern over the past year has left passengers enduring long delays and cancellations.

31
days of strike action in under a year if April 4 action goes ahead

Earlier this week tens of thousands of commuters struggled to get to and from work as three rail companies went on strike.

The announcement was made as members of the drivers' union Aslef started voting on a deal aimed at resolving their dispute over driver-only trains.