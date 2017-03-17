Advertisement

St Patrick's Day: Ireland and everything Irish celebrated across the globe

St Patrick's Day is being celebrated today and across the weekend Credit: PA

St Patrick's Day is being celebrated across the globe as people mark Ireland's national day and patron saint.

Shamrocks, shades of green, Guinness and leprechauns were all on display as far away as Australia when people in Ireland began waking up on Friday.

Parades in Dublin and Belfast are expected to take place - attracting over 100,000 tourists - with further celebrations planned across the weekend.

Meanwhile over 250 iconic landmarks around the world are expected to light up in green as part of global celebrations by the Irish diaspora.

  • Australia celebrates

More than two million people living in Australia claim to have Irish ancestry, and many of them were among the first to kick off St Patrick's Day celebrations.

St Patrick's Day celebrated at a hotel in Sydney, Australia Credit: PA
A group of Irish 'nuns' get into the party swing Credit: PA
The shamrock, a traditional symbol of Ireland Credit: PA
  • Ireland, England and Scotland turn green

Landmarks across Ireland and the UK turned green on Friday to mark the occasion.

Government buildings in Dublin Credit: PA
The London Eye Credit: PA
The Kelpies in Falkirk, Scotland Credit: PA
  • 'Expect an Irishy This Morning'

Presenter Eamonn Holmes tweeted that This Morning viewers should expect an "Irishy" programme on Friday.

