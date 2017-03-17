St Patrick's Day: Ireland and everything Irish celebrated across the globe

St Patrick's Day is being celebrated across the globe as people mark Ireland's national day and patron saint.

Shamrocks, shades of green, Guinness and leprechauns were all on display as far away as Australia when people in Ireland began waking up on Friday.

Parades in Dublin and Belfast are expected to take place - attracting over 100,000 tourists - with further celebrations planned across the weekend.

Meanwhile over 250 iconic landmarks around the world are expected to light up in green as part of global celebrations by the Irish diaspora.