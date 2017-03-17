- ITV Report
St Patrick's Day: Ireland and everything Irish celebrated across the globe
St Patrick's Day is being celebrated across the globe as people mark Ireland's national day and patron saint.
Shamrocks, shades of green, Guinness and leprechauns were all on display as far away as Australia when people in Ireland began waking up on Friday.
Parades in Dublin and Belfast are expected to take place - attracting over 100,000 tourists - with further celebrations planned across the weekend.
Meanwhile over 250 iconic landmarks around the world are expected to light up in green as part of global celebrations by the Irish diaspora.
- Australia celebrates
More than two million people living in Australia claim to have Irish ancestry, and many of them were among the first to kick off St Patrick's Day celebrations.
- Ireland, England and Scotland turn green
Landmarks across Ireland and the UK turned green on Friday to mark the occasion.
- 'Expect an Irishy This Morning'
Presenter Eamonn Holmes tweeted that This Morning viewers should expect an "Irishy" programme on Friday.