Tennis coach cleared of beating and punishing daughters he wanted to make Wimbledon stars

A tennis coach has been acquitted of abusing his two daughters over a number of years in order to make them Wimbledon stars.

The children of John De'Viana 54, claimed he beat and punished them in a bid to make them tennis champions.

Monaei and Nephe De'Viana accused their father of handing out beatings when they failed to meet his performance standards.

But on Friday a jury at Snaresbrook Crown Court, east London, cleared Mr De'Viana of two counts of child abuse.

He told the court the claims had been fabricated to get back at him for walking out on the family in 2011.