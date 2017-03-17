Threatening aeroplane drunk jailed for seven months

An aeroplane drunk who had to be restrained and masked in his seat after threatening to rape a fellow passenger has been jailed for seven months.

Khalid Mir, 39, created a stir on an Emirates flight when he spat in the face of a stewardess, swore at a cabin supervisor and hurled orange juice over a woman sitting in front of him after drinking vodka and Baileys.

Eventually, he had to be masked after headbutting a screen on the seat in front of him, Birmingham Crown Court heard.

Mir was given two warnings and was arrested by West Midlands Police when his flight from Dubai to Birmingham touched down on November 17 2016.

Prosecutor Philip Brunt told the court he was the last to board the flight, the crew suspected he was drunk, but that he did not become abusive until 30 minutes into the flight.