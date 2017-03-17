- ITV Report
Trump welcomes German Chancellor Angela Merkel to the White House
German Chancellor Angela Merkel has met with President Trump at the White House.
The meeting between two of the world's most powerful leaders could help determine the future of the transatlantic alliance and shape the working relationship between the EU and the US.
They will discuss funding for Nato and relations with Russia in their first meeting since Trump took office in January.
The meeting was postponed from Tuesday the 14th because of bad weather as Storm Stella battered the US.