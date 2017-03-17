US Secret Service laptop stolen from car in New York

A US Secret Service agent's laptop - which reportedly contains floor plans for Trump Towers and other potentially sensitive information - has been stolen in New York.

The work computer was taken from the agent's parked car when it was broken into on Thursday near her Brooklyn home.

According to a Secret Service spokesman the laptop does not carry classified information and is protected by "multiple layers of security" including disk encryption.

In addition to the encryption fail safe law enforcement sources told NBC News the machine wipes itself clean after multiple unsuccessful login attempts and can be remotely disabled.

A statement released by the Secret Service has confirmed "an investigation is ongoing" and the agency would be "withholding additional comment until the facts are gathered."

Officials have not provided details of what information was on the laptop.