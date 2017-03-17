Weather: Becoming cloudy and windy with rain, mainly in the west

Today: A dry, chilly and bright start in the south. Here it will turn breezy but stay mainly dry. Windy further north and wet, mainly in the west. Lighter winds across northern Scotland with some wintry showers.

Tonight: Friday night will be cloudy and windy for most, with some rain, mainly in the west. Across northern Scotland winds will be lighter and showers will ease.

Saturday: Cloudy for many with outbreaks of rain, mainly in the west. Mainly dry with some brightness at times in southern and eastern areas. Breezy in England and Wales.

Outlook for Sunday to Tuesday: Windy for most on Sunday with rain slowly moving south-east through Sunday and Monday. Brighter, showery conditions will follow on behind the rain. Sunshine and some wintry showers on Tuesday.