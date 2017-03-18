Baby pulled from lake as mother drowns and father shot

A father found dead in a burning house in the US had been shot in the head, and just minutes later his baby son was rescued from a lake.

The body of the man's ex-wife and the child's mother was found hours later in the lake, while a gun was found in her car which was submerged in the lake.

The body of Justin Campbell was found at the home he shared with his ex-wife, Cristy Campbell in Madison County, Illinois, by firefighters.

The couple's six other children survived the house fire.