Cloudy for most with spells of rain in the west

Today

Today will be mostly cloudy, with spells of rain attimes, especially for western parts. In the south and east it will be drier,with a chance of some sunny spells and here it will feel mild in any sunshine.

Tonight

Remaining mainly cloudy overnight with further spells ofrain, mainly across the west, although there may also be patchy rain elsewhere.It will also be windy, particularly in the north.

Sunday

Rain will slowly move south-east, with brighter conditions developing across the north. Cloudy and breezy elsewhere with some rain, but remaining mostly dry with some bright spells in the south-east.