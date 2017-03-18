Coolio: I'll take off jewellery before meeting UK fans

Coolio has said he will take off his shoes and jewellery before mingling with fans at his upcoming UK shows after he was robbed during a previous visit.

The educated fool is performing alongside Vanilla Ice, Salt N Pepa and Young MC as part of the I Love The 90's Tour which kicks off at Wembley Area on September 29.

But the Gangsta's Paradise hitmaker said he would be taking precautions this time.

It comes after he was robbed when he jumped into the crowd at a gig at Staffordshire University in 2009.

The 53-year-old said: "I consider my UK fans, friends and fellow artists as family.

"Most of the time I enjoy coming, apart from that one time."