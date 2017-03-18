- ITV Report
Coolio: I'll take off jewellery before meeting UK fans
Coolio has said he will take off his shoes and jewellery before mingling with fans at his upcoming UK shows after he was robbed during a previous visit.
The educated fool is performing alongside Vanilla Ice, Salt N Pepa and Young MC as part of the I Love The 90's Tour which kicks off at Wembley Area on September 29.
But the Gangsta's Paradise hitmaker said he would be taking precautions this time.
It comes after he was robbed when he jumped into the crowd at a gig at Staffordshire University in 2009.
The 53-year-old said: "I consider my UK fans, friends and fellow artists as family.
"Most of the time I enjoy coming, apart from that one time."
The rapper promised fans he would perform some of his classic hits, but has yet to create the rest of his set list.
"I'll be performing some new stuff so I don't get bored - there'll be hits from my first album and songs I'll have written a week before."
Describing himself as the "hardest worker in hip-hop", Coolio has also delighted followers with his passion in the kitchen, releasing his recipe book Cookin' With Coolio in 2009.
Tickets for the I Love The 90's Tour are available from ilovethe90s.seetickets.com.