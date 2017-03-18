Donald Trump: Germany owes 'vast sums of money' to NATO

Donald Trump has dismissed reports of him seemingly snubbing Angela Merkel's request for a handshake as "fake news".

The President insisted he had a "great" meeting with the German Chancellor in a tweet on Saturday morning.

But he followed this up with a tweet accusing Germany of not paying enough to NATO.

He said Germany must stump up more money to the US in order to cover the cost of the defence it provides.

Mr Trump wrote: "Despite what you have heard from the FAKE NEWS, I had a GREAT meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel. Nevertheless, Germany owes vast sums of money to NATO & the United States must be paid more for the powerful, and very expensive, defense it provides to Germany!"