East Africa Crisis Appeal: Government to double public donations

The UK Government has announced it is to double public donations to help the millions of people who face starvation in East Africa amid drought and conflict.

The Disasters Emergency Committee's (DEC) East Africa Crisis Appeal is raising money to help over 16 million people on the brink of starvation.

Over the weekend the Dept for International Development announced it will match pound for pound the next £5 million donated by the public.

The DEC appeal adverts are planned to run during the England v Ireland rugby game tomorrow in an appeal for donations from the British public.