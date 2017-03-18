- ITV Report
East Africa Crisis Appeal: Government to double public donations
The UK Government has announced it is to double public donations to help the millions of people who face starvation in East Africa amid drought and conflict.
The Disasters Emergency Committee's (DEC) East Africa Crisis Appeal is raising money to help over 16 million people on the brink of starvation.
Over the weekend the Dept for International Development announced it will match pound for pound the next £5 million donated by the public.
The DEC appeal adverts are planned to run during the England v Ireland rugby game tomorrow in an appeal for donations from the British public.
This brings total UK Government match funding for the DEC Appeal to £10 million.
The money raised will help those affected in Somalia, Kenya, Ethiopia and South Sudan, where around 800,000 children aged between six months and five years need life-saving treatment for severe acute malnutrition.
International Development Secretary Priti Patel thanked the British people for the donations already made:
"Once again,the life-saving generosity of the British public has exceeded all expectations with their response to this vital cause. I’ve seen first-hand how every penny really does make a huge difference to saving lives across East Africa.
“The great British public has acted without hesitation to stop people dying of famine and hunger. Right now UK funded aid is reaching those most in need with food, water and emergency healthcare. Now it’s time for the international community to step up and follow Global Britain’s lead before it’s too late.”
