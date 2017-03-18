Gordon Brown proposes 'third option' for Scotland

Gordon Brown will propose a third option for Scotland's future which would see a raft of new powers handed over after Brexit.

The former prime minister will say a new form of federal home rule is needed to unite the country and avoid years of "bitter division".

The speech to be given in Fife comes amid a constitutional stand-off between the UK and Scottish governments over the calling of a second independence referendum.

Mr Brown has already pledged to join forces with Scottish Labour leader Kezia Dugdale to campaign for a People's Constitutional Convention to look at how power is distributed across the nations and regions of the UK.

Mr Brown will propose that a range of powers should be passed to the Scottish Parliament after Brexit.

These controls include the setting of VAT rates, the power to sign international treaties, and controls over agriculture, fisheries, environmental regulation, employment and energy.

The former PM will also call for the return to Scotland of the £800 million currently contributed to the European Union.