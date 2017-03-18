John Lewis lorry crashes into Grade II listed building

A John Lewis lorry crashed into a Grade II listed building after a collision with another vehicle in a traffic blackspot.

The crash at the junction of Goudhurst Road and Maidstone Road, Horsmenden, in Kent, brought down a telegraph pole and phone box at 8.45am Saturday.

There were no reported injuries, Kent Fire and Rescue said, and crews worked to make the scene safe.

The road was closed for several hours in both directions to allow emergency services to deal with the incident.

Roz Broad, an account manager at the estate agents based in the listed building, was due to start work ten minutes after the crash.

She told Kent Online: "Fortunately it was a little before staff were due to get to work. It is really lucky as I was down for that as well.

"The cottage has been very much loved. We work down there on all the time and in the winter light up the little fire. It will get repaired but it will take a while.

"It is really sad but the main thing is nobody was hurt."

Richard Barker, who runs a local magazine, said: "During the four years that I've been living here there have been several accidents on this crossroads.

"The parish council have been concerned about it and this just highlights the danger.

"Something needs to be done, and I think it's the feeling of the village."