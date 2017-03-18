Man arrested after allegedly sending flashing tweet to epileptic writer

Rivello, from Maryland, in the US, was charged Friday with criminal cyber stalking and could face a 10-year sentence, the New York Times reported .

Mr Eichenwald, 55, who is a senior writer at Newsweek magazine, a contributing editor at Vanity Fair and a best-selling author, has spoken publicly about his epilepsy in the past.

John Rayne Rivello, 29, is accused of sending an animated tweet reading "you deserve a seizure for your post" to writer Kurt Eichenwald in December.

A Twitter user has been arrested after allegedly sending an epileptic author a flashing image and triggering a seizure.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Mr Eichenwald reportedly suffered the effects of the seizure for several weeks after.

He wrote on Twitter after the arrest: "He currently faces federal charges & is expected to also be indicted by the Dallas District Attorney on different charges in next few days.

"More than 40 ppl sent strobes once they found out they could trigger seizures. Details of their cases are with the FBI. Stop sending them.

"Identifying information about every person who sent me strobes after finding out about the assault is currently in the hands of the FBI.

"I want to thank Dallas Police, Dallas DA, US Attorney in Dallas, the FBI & the Dept of Homeland Security who all played a role in this case."

Mr Eichenwald's lawyer Steven Lieberman said: "This electronic message was no different than a bomb sent in the mail or anthrax sent in an envelope. It triggers a physical effect."