Moazzam Begg brands Donald Trump 'bad dude' who should go to Guantanamo Bay

An estimated 30,000 people are thought to have taken part in the march. Credit: PA

Former Guantanamo Bay prisoner Moazzam Begg has said Donald Trump is one of the "bad dudes" who should be sent to the internment camp in Cuba. Speaking in Parliament Square as part of Saturday's March Against Racism, Mr Begg referenced a speech made by the US President in which he said he would send more inmates to the controversial facility. An estimated 30,000 people took part in the peaceful march. Addressing the crowds, Mr Begg said: "The rise of the far-right and the Nazis and fascists has seen a new wave with the election of Donald Trump, who said when he came to power, 'I'm going to load up Guantanamo with some bad dudes.' "So my response is: 'When are you going, dude?"

Campaigners carried a variety of signs. Credit: PA

He joined Tottenham Labour MP David Lammy in slamming a small group of counter-protesters who were suspected of being from the far-right English Defence League (EDL). Mr Begg said that while the influence of the EDL had decreased in recent months, the job to "smash" them was not over, "because some of their view have become mainstream". Begg spent almost three years under US custody on suspicion of terrorist affiliations between 2002 and 2005. He was later released and has spoken widely of his experiences as a prisoner in the Guantanamo Bay institution and other detainment camps under American control.

Former Guantanamo Bay detainee Moazzam Begg. Credit: PA