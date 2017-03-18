'No Spice Girls reunion without all five of us'

There will be no Spice Girls reunion without all five members on board, Mel C said.

The former Sporty Spice said she did not feel it was the right decision - and that Victoria Beckham would not commit to a comeback.

Speaking on ITV's The Nightly Show, she said: "That's where I'm at right now, that's where myself and Victoria are at.

"It's not really doing the band justice to go out as a four-piece, whoever is missing, it doesn't matter."