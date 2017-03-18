Paul O'Grady to host new series of Blind Date

Cilla Black would have been "very happy" her close friend Paul O'Grady is stepping into her shoes to host Blind Date, her son has said.

The dating show will return for the first time in more than 13 years on Channel 5.

Cilla, who died in August 2015, fronted the popular dating show, which was formerly on ITV, from 1985 until she sensationally quit live on air in 2003.

The revamped show will include LGBT contestants for the first time and deliver some "thematic twists", Channel 5 said.